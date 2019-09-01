Swiss tennis star Roger Federer
Swiss tennis star Roger Federer

US Open: Federer enters quarter-finals

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:30 IST

New York [USA], Sept 1 (ANI): Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer entered the quarter-finals of the ongoing US Open on Sunday, defeating David Goffin of Belgium in straight sets in the fourth round match.
The match was played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The world number two Federer came out all guns blazing and he did not allow Goffin to create any momentum as he wrapped up the first set 6-2.
Federer, 38, was also relentless in the second set which he won with the same margin.
He did not drop a game in the final set, capturing it 6-0.
Federer had defeated Daniel Evans in the third round to enter the round of 16 of the US Open. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:57 IST

India A squad announced for two four-day matches against South Africa A

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The All India Selection Committee on Sunday announced India A squad for the upcoming two four-day matches against South Africa A.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:33 IST

Premier League: Arsenal, Tottenham play out a draw

London [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw in the ongoing Premier League on Sunday here at Emirates Stadium.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:18 IST

Ross Taylor shines as Kiwis defeat Sri Lanka in first T20I

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sep 1 (ANI): Ross Taylor played a knock of 48 runs off just 29 balls, allowing New Zealand to defeat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here in Pallekele.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:41 IST

Malinga surpasses Afridi to become highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Kandy [Sri Lanka], Sep 1 (ANI): Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in the T20I cricket, surpassing Pakistan's all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 22:10 IST

Charles Leclerc wins Belgian Grand Prix to script maiden win

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 1 (ANI): Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday to record the maiden victory of his career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:34 IST

Nacho Monreal pens down emotional message after leaving Arsenal

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): After bringing his six and a half years stint at Arsenal to a close, Spanish defender Nacho Monreal on Sunday wrote an emotional message to thank the supporters of the club.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:33 IST

Ishant Sharma overtakes Kapil Dev as most successful Indian...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Ishant Sharma on Sunday became the most successful Indian pace bowler outside Asia, surpassing Kapil Dev who held the record till now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 21:27 IST

Bumrah records career-best bowling figures

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 1 (ANI): Pacer Jasprit Bumrah took six wickets in the first innings of the second Test match against West Indies to record his career-best bowling figures.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 20:36 IST

Gareth Southgate defends Lingard's inclusion in England squad

Leeds [UK], Sep 1 (ANI): England football coach Gareth Southgate on Sunday defended midfielder Jesse Lingard's inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 19:20 IST

We're all angry: Fikayo Tomori after draw against Sheffield United

London [UK], Sept 1 (ANI): After Chelsea witnessed a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, Fikayo Tomori said they all are angry as they failed to win the match despite having a lead in the first half.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 18:40 IST

Irfan Pathan welcome Jasprit Bumrah into elite hat-trick club

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Indian pacer Irfan Pathan welcomed Jasprit Bumrah to the hat-trick club after the latter achieved the feat against West Indies in the second Test match on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 17:11 IST

Our performance wasn't good enough: Tammy Abraham after draw...

London [UK], Sept 1 (ANI): Chelsea's striker Tammy Abraham has said his and the team's performance was not good enough as they drew 2-2 in the Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Read More
iocl