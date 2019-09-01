Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal

US Open: Nadal enters fourth round

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 02:30 IST

New York [USA], Sep 1 (ANI): Rafael Nadal on Saturday entered the fourth round of US Open as he defeated Chung Hyeon 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match.
World number two Nadal displayed an aggressive brand of tennis, not allowing Hyeon to create any momentum and the Spaniard ended up winning the set 6-3.
Hyeon came back strongly in the second set and at one stage, the set was leveled at 2-2. Both players kept on going back and forth, but Nadal was able to maintain his cool and won the set 6-4.
Nadal showcased his supremacy in the third set, as he wrapped up the match easily. The Spaniard won the final set 6-2 and entered the fourth round of the tournament. (ANI)

