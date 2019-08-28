Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
US Open: Nadal storms into second round

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 07:14 IST

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal stormed into the second round of US Open on Tuesday (local time) as he defeated John Millman 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round match.
Nadal came out all guns blazing and he played in an aggressive manner from the very start.
The first set saw Millman just winning three games and Nadal wrapped up the set in no time, winning 6-3.
The 33-year-old carried the momentum in the second set, and he did not allow the Australian to produce forehand or backhand shots.
The second set was easily won by Nadal 6-2 and much did not change in the third set as Nadal sealed the game 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Millman had stunned Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer in the 2018 US Open as he outclassed him in the fourth round match.
Earlier in the day, Thomas Fabbiano stunned world number four Dominic Thiem as he defeated him 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Fabbiano had also defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of Wimbledon this year. (ANI)

