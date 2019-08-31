Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic
US Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes Denis Kudla, reaches round of 16

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:29 IST

New York [USA], Aug 31 (ANI): World number one Novak Djokovic thrashed Denis Kundla 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in the third round match of the ongoing US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Friday.

The Serbian had an upper hand from start to finish as he won the match in three straight sets. This was his 72nd win in the US Open with which he surpassed the record of Pete Sampras and moved to fifth place for most US Open match wins in the Open Era.
Djokovic now moves to the fourth round of the tournament for the 12th time. The defending champion will play against Swiss Stan Wawrinka in the round of 16 match on Sunday. (ANI)

