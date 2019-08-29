US Open: Novak Djokovic trounces Juan Londero in second round

New York [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic trounced Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-1 in the second round match of the ongoing US Open on Thursday.

The 32-year-old defending champion Djokovic thrashed the opponent in the three straight sets. In the first set, it was all Djokovic show as he claimed the set by 6-4.

The second set went into tie-breaker as Londero gave a tough fight to the Serbian but Djokovic clinched the set by 7-6(3).

The last game was easily won by Djokovic and makes it to the third round of the tournament.

Earlier, Djokovic defeated Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 in the first-round match of the US Open. (ANI)

