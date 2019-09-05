Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
US Open: Rafael Nadal enters semi-finals

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 10:29 IST

New York [USA], Sep 5 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal on Wednesday (local time) entered the semi-finals of the ongoing US Open as he defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the quarter-final match.
The match was played on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Spaniard was able to showcase an aggressive style of tennis in the first set and he quickly took a 4-0 lead, but Schwartzman was able to win four games in succession to bring the scoreline to 4-4.
However, Nadal was able to maintain his composure on the court and he was able to win the first set 6-4.
The second set was also a closely fought affair as both players went back and forth to keep the intensity of the match alive.
The 33-year-old Nadal was able to maintain his composure and he took the second set 7-5.
After winning the first two sets, Nadal did not waste time in wrapping up the third set and he won it 6-2.
Nadal will now face Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the semi-final match.
Berrettini had defeated Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5) in the quarter-finals.
Earlier, both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic were knocked out of the tournament. (ANI)

