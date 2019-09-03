Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal

US Open: Rafael Nadal vanquishes Marin Cilic, advances to quarter finals

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 09:57 IST

New York [USA], Sept 3 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal defeated Marin Cilic by 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the ongoing US Open on Tuesday to secure his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament.
Nadal registered a 6-3 win in the first set but faced a 3-6 defeat in the next set. However, Nadal made a scintillating comeback in the game and completely overpowered Cilic in the next two sets.
Nadal was untouchable in the third and fourth sets as he won by 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.
After the match, Nadal said that it is easy to describe but difficult to make.
"It's easy to describe, but difficult to make. I don't know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it, I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there would maybe be a small space on that side," Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying.
Nadal will compete against Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals. The 33-year-old said he will need to play his best to trounce Schwartzman.
"Diego is playing unbelievable. I need to play my best in the next round to have a chance to be in the semi-finals. But the match of today I think helps," he said.
Nadal will face Schwartzman tomorrow for the semi-finals spot. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:14 IST

Hanuma Vihari, find of the series, says Kohli

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): After winning the two-match Test series against Windies, skipper Virat Kohli praised batsman Hanuma Vihari, saying the player was the find of the series for the team.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:05 IST

We were outplayed by Indian team, says Windies skipper Jason Holder

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): After losing the two-match Test series against India, Windies skipper Jason Holder said his team was outplayed by the Indian team and credited the Virat Kohli-led side for playing a good brand of cricket.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:18 IST

India finish ISSF Rio World Cup with 5 gold medals

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): India finished the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, with five gold medals as the team of Manu Baker - Saurabh Chaudhary defeated Yashaswini Deswai - Abhishek Verma in the summit clash.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:29 IST

Kohli overtakes Dhoni to become India's most successful Test captain

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): As India defeated West Indies by 257 runs in the second Test of the two-match series, skipper Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian Test captain.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 00:25 IST

Jamaica Test: India defeat Windies by 257 runs

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 3 (ANI): India defeated West Indies by 257 runs on the fourth day of the second Test here at Sabina Park.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:21 IST

US Open: World number one Naomi Osaka knocked out

New York [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the ongoing US Open on Monday as she lost her fourth-round match 5-7, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:46 IST

Apurvi Chandela, Deepak Kumar hand India fourth gold medal in...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Apurvi Chandela partnered with Deepak Kumar to hand India its fourth gold medal on the final day of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 22:41 IST

Did not get any benefit after winning bronze in World...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Boxer Gaurav Bidhuri on Monday said that he did not get benefits to his expectation after winning the bronze medal in the World Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:28 IST

Jamaica Test: Concussion rules out Darren Bravo, Jermaine...

Kingston [Jamaica], Sep 2 : Windies batsman Darren Bravo has been ruled out of the ongoing Test match against India after suffering a delayed concussion on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 21:13 IST

Sri Lanka fined for slow over-rate in first T20I against New Zealand

Dubai [UAE], Sept 2 (ANI): Sri Lanka has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the first T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday..

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:46 IST

Haryana Police wrestler bags gold at World Police and Fire Games

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Constable Baljit of Haryana Police has won a gold medal in the 130-kg wrestling category of the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) International Championship held in Chengdu, China.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:57 IST

Kohli named in Delhi's 50-member probable squad for upcoming...

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): Delhi and District Cricket Association on Monday named India's skipper Virat Kohli in the 50-member probables list for Delhi's squad in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Read More
iocl