US Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas lashes out at chair umpire

New York [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): After losing the first round match against Andrey Rublev in the US Open, Greece's tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas lashed out at the chair umpire Damien Dumusois, saying the official was incorrect in what he told him during the match.

Tsitsipas lost the match against Rublev 4-6, 7-6, 6-7, 5-7. The entire game lasted for three hours and 54 minutes.

"The chair umpire was very incorrect in what he was telling me during the match. I do not know what this chair umpire has in specific against my team but he has been complaining and telling me that my team talks all of the time when I am out on the court playing," CNN quoted Tsitsipas as saying.

"He is very -- I do not know. I believe he is not right, because I never hear anything of what my team says from the outside. And there is nothing that I personally believe can help my game or make me play better," he added.

During the match, Tsitsipas got a code violation for receiving coaching in the middle of the game.

The 21-year-old was also seen battling cramps and at one point in the game, he was given a time violation for not making a return to the court in time during a changeover.

It was then Tsitsipas was heard saying-- "You have something against me, I don't know what -- because you are French, probably. And you are all weirdos".

Tsitsipas had earlier reached the semi-finals of Australian Open this year and he even went on to beat Roger Federer in the competition.

He managed to reach the fourth round of French Open but was knocked out in the first round of Wimbledon. (ANI)

