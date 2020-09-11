US Open: Victoria Azarenka ousts Serena Williams, advances to final

New York [US], September 11 (ANI): Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka on Friday advanced into her first Grand Slam final since 2013 after winning her semi-final clash against Serena Williams in the ongoing US Open.

Azarenka claimed a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Williams and moves on to face Japan's Naomi Osaka in the title match, slated to be played on Sunday.

Azarenka secured her first win over Williams at a major tournament, halting her quest for a 24th major, after one hour and 55 minutes under the Arthur Ashe roof.

After the victory, Azarenka said she is so grateful to play against "such a champion" Williams in the semi-finals.

"I'm so grateful to be able to play such a champion in the semifinals. On the road to the final, you have to beat the best players, and definitely today was that day," US Open's official website quoted Azarenka as saying.

"I dug myself in a big hole--she dug me in a big hole in the first set. I had to climb my way out of there, one by one. I'm very happy that I was able to turn it around," she added.

Azarenka's final-round opponent, Osaka, advanced earlier on Friday owing to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jennifer Brady. (ANI)

