Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic

US Open: World number one Naomi Osaka knocked out

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 23:21 IST

New York [USA], Sep 2 (ANI): Defending champion and world number one Naomi Osaka was knocked out of the ongoing US Open on Monday as she lost her fourth-round match 5-7, 4-6 against Belinda Bencic.
The match took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The first round was a closely fought affair as both players went back and forth to create pressure on each other. But Bencic was able to maintain her cool and wrapped up the set 7-5.
World number 12 Bencic carried on the winning momentum in the second set and she ended up winning the set 6-4.
Swiss tennis player Bencic received a walkover in the third round as opponent Anett Kontaveit suffered an injury.
Osaka had defeated 15-year-old Cori Gauff in the third round match. (ANI)

