Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Spain's Rafael Nadal after the US Open final
Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Spain's Rafael Nadal after the US Open final

Very tough to play against you: Daniil Medvedev after facing Nadal

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:08 IST

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): After losing a five-set thriller in the US Open final against Rafael Nadal">Rafael Nadal, Russia's Daniil Medvedev congratulated the Spaniard on his 19th Grand Slam win and said that playing against the player is very tough.
His remarks came after the nearly five-hour-long match, which he lost 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 on Sunday (local time).
"The way you are playing is a big joke. It is very tough to play against you," US Open's official website quoted Medvedev as saying.
With this win, Nadal recorded his fourth US Open title victory and scripted 19th Grand Slam win.
Now he is just one Grand Slam win away from equaling the record of Swiss Roger Federer for winning the most number of Grand Slam titles.
"It has been an amazing final. It seems that I had, more or less, the match under control," Nadal said.
In a marathon final that lasted for nearly five hours, Nadal defeated Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to capture his 19th Grand Slam singles title, one shy of breaking Roger Federer's all-time men's record.
Nadal was the favorite to win the final and started off with comfortable victories in the first two sets.
However, Medvedev, aiming to win his maiden US Open title, gave a tough fight to the 33-year-old Spaniard to set the game beautifully.
The 23-year-old Russian fifth seed gave a massive scare to Nadal as he shifted styles and won the next two sets in the enthralling match. With the fourth set tied, there was a chance for Medvedev to create an upset and repeat yesterday's script where Canada's teen sensation Bianca Andreescu shocked US' tennis ace, Serena Williams.
However, in the fifth set, Nadal, with his resilient attitude, continued his natural attacking game and finally overcame the obstacle to breeze away to his fourth US Open crown. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 09:33 IST

Take Steve Smith out, it would be very similar for both teams: Joe Root

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root identified Australia batsman Steve Smith as the standout performer in the ongoing Ashes and said if the batsman is taken out of the equation, the situation would be very similar for both teams.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Cricket fraternity congratulates Australia on retaining Ashes

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Australia defeated England by 185 runs in the fourth Test to retain the Ashes, cricket fraternity congratulated the team and sent in their wishes on microblogging site on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 08:21 IST

Smith is the best player I have ever seen, says Aussie skipper Tim Paine

Manchester [UK], Sept 9 (ANI): Australia skipper Tim Paine heaped praises at team-mate Steve Smith, describing him as the 'best player he has ever seen'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:58 IST

Netizens hail Nadal as he scripts 19th Grand Slam win

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): As Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal scripted his 19th Grand Slam win, netizens lauded the player and sent in congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 07:09 IST

Nadal wins 4th US Open title after marathon five-set battle with...

New York [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal saw off Russia's Daniil Medvedev after a valiant fight by the latter to win his fourth US Open title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 04:30 IST

5,500 participants from 27 countries take part in Ladakh Marathon

Leh (Ladakh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Nearly 5,500 participants from 26 countries and 27 states of India took part in the eighth edition of Ladakh Marathon that concluded on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:31 IST

Australia retain Ashes, win fourth Test against England by 185 runs

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Australia retained the Ashes series as they won the fourth Test by 185 runs on the last day at Old Trafford Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 23:04 IST

Team looks forward to Tests: Maketa

Johannesburg [South Africa], Sept 8 (ANI): After a 4-1 defeat in the ODI series against India A, South Africa coach Malibongwe Maketa said the team will make a comeback in the Tests starting from September 9.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:25 IST

Igor Stimac pushes team for doing better: Ashique Kuruniyan

Doha [Qatar], Sept 8 (ANI): Ahead of the tough game against AFC Asian Cup Champions Qatar, Indian midfielder Ashique Kuruniyan on Sunday said head coach Igor Stimac pushes team for doing better.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:00 IST

Charles Leclerc wins first Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari in nine years

Monza [Italy], Sept 8 (ANI): A riveting performance from Charles Leclerc saw the Monegasque claim his second victory in as many weekends, winning the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari for the first time since 2010 here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:28 IST

Jalaj Saxena added to India A squad for first four-day match...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): All-rounder Jalaj Saxena was on Sunday added to India A squad for the first four-day match against South Africa A

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:22 IST

CoA issues show-cause notice to Amitabh Choudhary for skipping ICC meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the Acting Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Choudhary over his unavailability in the International Cricket Council's (ICC)

Read More
iocl