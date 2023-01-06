"We are so excited": Former No.1 Ashleigh Barty announces pregnancy

Queensland [Australia], January 6 (ANI): Former No.1 and the three-time major champion Ashleigh Barty on Friday announced that she is pregnant.

The three-time major champion posted a photo of baby shoes with one of her dogs to announce the happy news.

"2023 set to be the best year yet. We are so excited for our new adventure. Origi already the protective big sister," Barty wrote on Instagram.

The 26-year-old announced her retirement in March last year, two months after winning her third Slam title, at the Australian Open. The title, which ended a 44-year drought for a home-grown singles champion in Melbourne, added to Barty's previous two major wins at 2019 Roland Garros and 2021 Wimbledon.

Barty stopped by the United Cup in Brisbane earlier this week to say hello to her good friend Iga Swiatek, who took over the No.1 torch after the Australian retired. (ANI)