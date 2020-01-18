What a journey it's been: Sania Mirza after winning Hobart Int'l Tournament

Hobart [Australia], Jan 18 (ANI): Returning to the tennis court after more than two years and winning the Hobart International Tournament on Saturday, India tennis star Sania Mirza expressed her feeling by saying "what an amazing week in Hobart what a journey it's been".

"Gosh that felt good Title town after more than 2 years what an amazing week in Hobart what a journey it's been #@nadiakichenok @hobart_tennis #titlenumber42 #mummahustles #Allhamdulillah," Mirza tweeted.



Mirza staged a winning comeback on the court with her Ukranian partner Nadia Kichenok to lift the Hobart International women's doubles tournament.

The duo defeated Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai of China 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. Mirza and Kichenok did not allow the opponents to have any kind of momentum and they wrapped up the match easily.

The duo had defeated Marie Bouzkova and Tamara Zidansek 7-6, 6-2 in the semi-finals on Friday. This is Mirza's first tournament since she gave birth to son Izhaan. It is also her 42nd WTA doubles title. The 33-year-old Mirza last played at China Open in October 2017.

Earlier in December, she was named in the five-member Fed Cup team announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) to represent the country in the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event.

Riya Bhatia, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, and Karman Kaur Thandi are the other players of the five-member squad. Sowjanya Bavisetti is the reserve player. Vishal Uppal was named as the captain. (ANI)

