Will never forget my first Grand Slam win: Sumit Nagal

New Delhi [India], Sep 2 (ANI): After securing his first Grand Slam win at US Open on Tuesday, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal said he will never forget the game as it was a special moment for him.

Nagal defeated Bradley Klahn of USA 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the first round of the US Open to progress further into the tournament.

With this result, the 23-year-old Nagal became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Grand Slam in the last seven years.

In a tweet, Nagal said, "My first Slam win. It was definitely a special moment and a match I will not forget. Thank you everyone for the wishes Next match on Thursday, gonna be a fun one Special thanks to my team - @vkfofficial @imVkohli @SOLINCOsports @IndianOilcl @lottosport."



In 2013, Somdev Devvarman had reached the second round of the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. Nagal came out all guns blazing in the first two sets of the match against Klahn as he registered comprehensive wins of 6-1, 6-3.

However, in the third set, Klahn came back to defeat Nagal and the match was poised for an intense finish.

Nagal, once again rose to the top in the fourth set and he gained a 5-0 lead in the set. Klahn was able to win one game, but in the end, Nagal wrapped up the match in a comprehensive fashion.

Nagal, who is the world number 122, will now face Austria's Dominic Thiem in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, September 3. (ANI)

