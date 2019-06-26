Wimbledon 2019: Federer to enter the tournament as second seed

London [UK], Jun 26 (ANI): The All England Lawn Tennis Club committee on Wednesday announced 32 single seeds and 16 double seeds for the upcoming Wimbledon tournament, which is scheduled to begin from July 1.

Roger Federer will be entering the tournament as the second seed, despite being ranked third in the current Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings.

The world number one Novak Djokovic will enter the tournament as the top-seeded player.

Rafael Nadal who is currently the number two ranked player will enter the tournament as number three seed in the Wimbledon championship.

Kevin Anderson who finished as the runner-up in last year's Wimbledon championship, will enter the tournament as the fourth seed, despite being at number eight in the current ATP rankings.

The ceremony for the singles draw will take place on Friday, June 28.

All the 32 seeds for men's singles are as follows:

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland)

3. Rafael Nadal (Spain)

4. Kevin Anderson (South Africa)

5. Dominic Thiem (Austria)

6. Alexander Zverev(Germany)

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

8. Kei Nishikori (Japan)

9. John Isner (USA)

10. Karen Khachanov (Russia)

11. Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

12. Fabio Fognini (Italy)

13. Marin Cilic(Croatia)

14. Borna Coric (Croatia)

15. Milos Raonic (Canada)

16. Gael Monfils (France)

17. Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

18. Nikoloz Basilashvili (Georgia)

19. Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

20. Gilles Simon (France)

21. David Goffin (Belgium)

22. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

23. Roberto Bautista Agut (Spain)

24. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina)

25. Alex de Minaur (Australia)

26. Guido Pella (Argentina)

27. Lucas Pouille (France)

28. Benoit Paire (France)

29. Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

30. Kyle Edmund (UK)

31. Laslo Djere (Serbia)

32. Dusan Lajovic (Serbia)

