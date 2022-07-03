Wimbledon: Anisimova beats Gauff in all-American showdown; Halep downs Frech

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Amanda Anisimova produced a stunning performance in the third round of Wimbledon 2022 to rally from a set down, defeating familiar foe Coco Gauff in an all-American showdown on Saturday.

In her Centre Court debut, Anisimova dropped the first set from a winning position, but she bounced back in two hours, 7 minutes for a 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1 win.

Anisimova will next face France's Harmony Tan.

The 2019 champion Simona Halep on Saturday rolled into the Wimbledon Round of 16. The No.16 seed from Romania defeated Poland's Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1 on No.2 Court.

Former World No.1 Halep, who defeated Serena Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final for her second Grand Slam title, needed just 66 minutes to oust World No.92 Frech.



Halep and Badosa will now face each other on Monday in a showdown for a quarterfinal spot. In their lone previous meeting, Halep dismissed Badosa 6-3, 6-1 on the clay courts of Madrid two months ago.

But in a Centre Court clash, No.4 seed Paula Badosa of Spain edged two-time champion and No.25 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 7-6(4).

Badosa fought 34 winners from strong Kvitova to eke out two close sets. Badosa shot two service breaks from nine chances, while Kvitova's 11 break points resulted in only one lone service break.

Kvitova served for the first set at 5-4, but Badosa was able to get a necessary break there, and she eventually won the last four games of that set.

In the second set, Badosa fended off five break points at 1-1 and four more at 3-3 to maintain herself in front, finally triumphing in the tiebreak. (ANI)

