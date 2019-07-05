Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty cruises into third round

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number one Ashleigh Barty on Thursday extended her match-winning run to 14 as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium to enter the third round of the Wimbledon.

The reigning French Open champion and Australian player Barty beat Van Uytvanck in straight sets 6-1, 6-3 to set up a match against British player Harriet Dart on July 6.

Barty dominated her opponent Van Uytvanck in the opening set. Despite dropping five points, the Australian managed to get an upper hand at 2-0 and doubled the lead to 4-0 before sealing the set 6-1 in her favour.

The Australian carried her momentum in the second set. She displayed a range of shots to get back-to-back breaks and take a lead of 4-1. Barty made some unforced errors while trying to serve out and this helped the Belgian to stay alive at 2-5. However, Barty retained her brilliance and ended Van Uytvanck's campaign in just 55 minutes of play.

Earlier today, two-time Wimbledon champion and Czech player Petra Kvitova outclassed Kristina Mladenovic of France in straight sets 7-5, 6-2 to book her seat in the third round. (ANI)

