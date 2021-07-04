Wimbledon: Centre, No. 1 Court to have full capacity from Quarter-Finals

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC) on Sunday announced that Centre and Number 1 Court will have 100 per cent capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre also at 100 per cent for the Semi-Finals and Finals for the ongoing Wimbledon Championships.

"Following the successful staging of the first week of The Championships, as agreed with the Government's Events Research Programme and in consultation with our Local Authority in Merton, the AELTC is pleased to confirm that Centre and No.1 Court will feature 100% capacity crowds for the Quarter-Finals, with Centre Court also at 100% for the Semi-Finals and Finals," Wimbledon stated in a release.



This marks the first full outdoor stadiums at a sporting event in the UK since the pandemic began. The capacity of Centre Court is 14,979, and the capacity of No.1 Court is 12,345. Capacity across the rest of the Grounds will be reduced according to the number of courts in play.

Ticket-holders will continue to be required to show proof of their COVID-status on arrival, either in the form of both vaccinations (first and the second dose), and with the second dose 14 days ago; or a negative lateral flow test (for those aged 11 and over). Proof of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours of attending the event can be displayed via SMS text, or via email.

People are also being asked to observe the guidance around wearing face coverings on the move and supporting any additional mitigation measures in place. (ANI)

