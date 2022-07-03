Wimbledon: Cornet ends Swiatek's 37-match win streak, reaches R4

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Top-ranked Iga Swiatek crashed out of Wimbledon 2022 after a straight-set defeat against Alize Cornet, ending her 37-match winning streak in the third round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Cornet ended Swiatek's Wimbledon run as she demolished her Polish opponent with a 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the fourth round.

The victory puts the 32-year-old Frenchwoman into the Round of 16 at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014.

There was a sense of disbelief on Court One on Saturday as Poland's Swiatek, who had bested her last 37 matches, was outplayed by the unseeded 32-year-old French player.



"It's a big pride for me to win this match against Iga. I mean, what she's done this year is out of this world, and I can't believe I'm the one that actually broke the streak. This is amazing. I'm very happy to be in the second week again for the second time," Cornet said in an on-court interview.

Though Swiatek fought hard in the second round to defeat Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. With her loss to Cornet, Swiatek still has yet to defeat a Top 50 player on grass.

Cornet finished the match with 17 winners to just seven unforced errors. Swiatek fired 21 winners and 33 unforced errors.

No.80 Petra Martic advanced to her third Round of 16 at Wimbledon, defeating No.8 seed Jessica Pegula 6-2, 7-6(5). The win was Martic's second over a seeded player this week, having ousted No.30 seed Shelby Rogers in the first round.

Martic will take on No.17 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Round of 16. (ANI)

