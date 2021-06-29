Wimbledon: Defending champion Djokovic fights back to beat Jack Draper in first round

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): World No. 1 Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated British wild card, Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Monday.

The Serbian tennis star worked his way back after a strong early performance by Draper in the first set. The defending champion had lost the first set 4-6 however he came back to win the next two in less than half an hour each.

The fourth set was an exact replica of the third as he defeated Draper 6-2 to clinch the game on Centre Court.



Djokovic returned to Centre Court 715 days on since lifting the Wimbledon in 2019. The reigning champion's pursuit of a third consecutive Wimbledon title kicked off with a stylish win on Monday.

The defending champion Djokovic will next lock horns with former World No. 5 Kevin Anderson, who he defeated in the 2018 Wimbledon final, or Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

Earlier this month, Djokovic won the French Open for the second time in his career. The Serbian defeated Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the final of the tournament.

As a result of winning the French Open, Djokovic has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. (ANI)

