Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer cheering for her husband during Wimbledon final on Sunday.
Roger Federer's wife Mirka Federer cheering for her husband during Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Wimbledon final: An anxious Mirka Federer cheers for husband while fans look for Jelena Djokovic

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:55 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Men's Wimbledon finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was one that kept fans glued to the edge of their seats, and ultimately, it was the Serbian who clinched his fifth Wimbledon title after the longest-ever final to be played.
While fans of both players looked tense, it was Federer's wife Mirka who grabbed eyeballs as she looked anxious while watching the match from the box.
An anxious Mirka was seen cheering for her husband as he faced Djokovic for the 16th time in a Grand Slam, and this caught the attention of netizens instantly, who also felt the pressure.
"Imagine being Mirka Federer right now #WimbledonFinal," a Twitter user wrote.
Another user wrote: "Somebody pray for Mirka Federer's nerves #WimbledonFinal."
A netizen tweeted, "SOMEONE CHECK ON MIRKA FEDERER IS SHE OK ."
A Twitter user opined that regardless of the result, Mirka Federer deserves a medal.
"Regardless of what happens I believe that Mirka Federer deserves a medal. #wembledon," the tennis fanatic wrote.
This is not the first time Mirka has caught the attention of tennis fans.
In the semi-final match held on July 12, wherein Federer faced Spaniard Rafale Nadal, Mirka was visibly nervous. But the Swiss tennis ace managed to register a 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nadal and secured his spot in the final.
As the all-crucial match progressed, fans seemed to have noticed that Djokovic's wife Jelena was missing from the scene.
"@jelenadjokovic where are you we miss your pretty face cheering on Nole" a Twitter user wrote.
Another asked, "Has anyone seen jelena???? @jelenadjokovic where are you? We need you? #Djokovic."
"Where is @jelenadjokovic? #WimbledonFinal," another netizen wondered.
Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday as he defeated Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted for more than four hours.
The match had to be decided in the fifth set, as both Federer and Djokovic won two sets each in the longest ever final to be played so far.
This was the 48th meeting between Federer and Djokovic on the court and the 16th meeting in a Grand Slam. Moreover, before this match, Federer and Djokovic have faced each other three times in Wimbledon. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 01:17 IST

CWC'19: Kane Williamson declared Player of the Tournament

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was announced as the player of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on Sunday at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 01:16 IST

'Share the trophy' say netizens after Super Over saga in CWC'19 final

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): As the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant despite a tie in the Super Over as well, fans felt it was unfair for New Zealand and insisted that the trophy should be shared by both the finalists.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:53 IST

ICC-Wimbledon Twitter banter is unmissable!

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Sports fans across the world had a field day on Sunday as the finals of both the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Wimbledon went down to the wire.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:20 IST

CWC'19: England defeat New Zealand in super over, lift maiden 50-over WC

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final witnessed a first-ever super-over in which England came out triumphant as they had scored more boundaries in the match to lift their maiden 50-over World Cup on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 00:03 IST

Djokovic beats Federer in five-set thriller, clinches fifth...

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): Serbian Novak Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday as he defeated Swiss tennis ace Roger Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted for more than four hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 23:06 IST

Juan Foyth shows very good character, says Erik Lamela

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): Tottenham's Erik Lamela eulogised his team-mate and compatriot Juan Foyth for the performance the latter delivered in the recently concluded Copa America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 22:51 IST

Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal at Yasar Dogu International

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India women wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday defeated Russia's Ekaterina Poleshchuk and won gold at Yasar Dogu International in the 53kg category.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:51 IST

Wimbledon final between Federer and Djokovic goes into fifth set

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): The ongoing Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic entered the fifth set as both the players won two sets each.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:42 IST

Lewis Hamilton wins sixth British Grand Prix

Atlanta [US], July 14 (ANI): Lewis Hamilton scripted a thrilling victory in the Silverstone circuit to win his sixth British Grand Prix, his seventh victory in ten races in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:08 IST

Neymar should join club where he's going to be happy: Dunga

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Amid Neymar's transfer speculations, former Brazil boss Dunga said that Paris Saint-Germain player should join a club where he is going to be happy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:54 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds Hima Das for winning gold

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday lauded sprinter Hima Das for winning the gold medal in 200-m at Kladno Athletics meet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:37 IST

Daniel James lauds Ryan Giggs

Leeds [UK], July 14 (ANI): Manchester United's Daniel James has heaped praise on club's former player Ryan Giggs, saying that every winger looks up to a person like him.

Read More
iocl