Wimbledon final: An anxious Mirka Federer cheers for husband while fans look for Jelena Djokovic

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Men's Wimbledon finals between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic was one that kept fans glued to the edge of their seats, and ultimately, it was the Serbian who clinched his fifth Wimbledon title after the longest-ever final to be played.

While fans of both players looked tense, it was Federer's wife Mirka who grabbed eyeballs as she looked anxious while watching the match from the box.

An anxious Mirka was seen cheering for her husband as he faced Djokovic for the 16th time in a Grand Slam, and this caught the attention of netizens instantly, who also felt the pressure.

"Imagine being Mirka Federer right now #WimbledonFinal," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote: "Somebody pray for Mirka Federer's nerves #WimbledonFinal."

A netizen tweeted, "SOMEONE CHECK ON MIRKA FEDERER IS SHE OK ."

A Twitter user opined that regardless of the result, Mirka Federer deserves a medal.

"Regardless of what happens I believe that Mirka Federer deserves a medal. #wembledon," the tennis fanatic wrote.

This is not the first time Mirka has caught the attention of tennis fans.

In the semi-final match held on July 12, wherein Federer faced Spaniard Rafale Nadal, Mirka was visibly nervous. But the Swiss tennis ace managed to register a 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nadal and secured his spot in the final.

As the all-crucial match progressed, fans seemed to have noticed that Djokovic's wife Jelena was missing from the scene.

"@jelenadjokovic where are you we miss your pretty face cheering on Nole" a Twitter user wrote.

Another asked, "Has anyone seen jelena???? @jelenadjokovic where are you? We need you? #Djokovic."

"Where is @jelenadjokovic? #WimbledonFinal," another netizen wondered.

Djokovic won his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday as he defeated Federer 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 in a match that lasted for more than four hours.

The match had to be decided in the fifth set, as both Federer and Djokovic won two sets each in the longest ever final to be played so far.

This was the 48th meeting between Federer and Djokovic on the court and the 16th meeting in a Grand Slam. Moreover, before this match, Federer and Djokovic have faced each other three times in Wimbledon. (ANI)

