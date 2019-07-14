All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Wimbledon final between Federer and Djokovic goes into fifth set

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 21:51 IST

London [UK], July 14 (ANI): The ongoing Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic entered the fifth set as both the players won two sets each.
The first and third set were won by Djokovic 7-6, 7-6 whereas Federer won the second and fourth set 6-1, 6-4.
This is the 48th meeting between Federer and Djokovic on the court and the 16th meeting in a Grand Slam.
Before this match, Federer and Djokovic had faced each other three times in Wimbledon.
The Serbian Djokovic held the edge over Federer as he defeated him two times in Wimbledon final (2014 and 2015). Federer managed to defeat Djokovic in the 2012 Wimbledon semi-final.
The first set was closely fought as both Federer and Djokovic were in no mood to let go off the momentum. Both players broke each other's serves and at one point the scoreline read 6-6.
However, Djokovic showcased his trademark aggressive gameplay to take the first set 7-6.
However, Federer came out all guns blazing in the second set and he curbed the natural attacking of Djokovic, who was able to win just one game. As a result, Federer won the second set 6-1.
In trying to gain an upper hand in the match, both Federer and Djokovic were in no mood to give an edge. The third set played out just like the opening set and the set was a close fought encounter. The set went on to a tie-break and Djokovic came out triumphant winning the set 7-6.
Facing a must-win set to stay in the match, Federer made attacking early moves and he disrupted Djokovic with his serves.
Federer was able to take a 5-2 lead in the set, but Djokovic made a comeback, bringing the scoreline to 5-4 in favor of Federer.
But the Swiss somehow managed to win the fourth set and the match went into the final set for deciding the winner. (ANI)

