Wimbledon: Frances Tiafoe stuns third seed Tsitsipas in first round

London [UK], June 28 (ANI): American tennis player Frances Tiafoe stunned No.3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the first round of the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Monday.

Despite a superior service performance, including 15 aces, Tsitsipas never really found the grass form that saw him reach the fourth round at The Championships in 2018.

Tiafoe notched a stunning victory over Tsitsipas in the first round as he defeated the Greek No.3 seed in three straight sets.



The American never dropped serve en route to the biggest win of his career to reach the second round.

Earlier, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the tournament as he defeated British wild card Jack Draper, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

The Serbian tennis star worked his way back after a strong early performance by Draper in the first set. The defending champion had lost the first set 4-6. However, he came back to win the next two in less than half an hour each.

The fourth set was an exact replica of the third as he defeated Draper 6-2 to clinch the game on Centre Court.

Djokovic returned to Centre Court 715 days on since lifting the Wimbledon in 2019. The reigning champion's pursuit of a third consecutive Wimbledon title kicked off with a stylish win on Monday. (ANI)

