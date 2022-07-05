Wimbledon: Halep defeats Badosa to reach QFs; Anisimova beats Tan

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): Former champion Simona Halep rolled into the quarterfinals at Wimbledon for the fifth time after defeating No.4 seed Paula Badosa in the fourth-round match on Monday.

From the start of the match to the end Halep completely dominated Badosa 6-1, 6-2 to seal a quarterfinals clash with No.20 seed Amanda Anisimova.

The first match between two Top 20 seeds at this Championships went totally in favour of the former World No.1 Halep halted Badosa's serve five times in just 59 minutes on court, never lost her own, and struck 17 winners to just nine unforced errors.



20th seed Amanda Anisimova rolled past France's Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 to seal a place in her first Wimbledon quarterfinals and first major quarterfinal since her run to the 2019 French Open semifinals.

The 20-year-old American destroyed Tan's crafty all-court play in 74 minutes, striking 28 winners to 18 unforced errors in the match.

Tan struck nine winners and 12 unforced errors, causing just two break points in the match. Anisimova coolly held both to go unbroken on the day.

"Going into this I didn't think this was possible. It's a dream come true right now. I think when I was 17, I didn't really appreciate getting to the semifinals as much as I probably should. It only soaked in I think like a year later, understanding what that was, how much it actually meant to me," Anisimova said in her on-court interview.

"Yeah, just having over a year of not very good results, it really affects you. It motivates me a lot to train harder and just work harder. But when you have losses every week in early rounds, it's very hard to find that motivation. I just kept going. It just took longer than I thought it would. That's why it means so much to me now for having a great year this year," she added. (ANI)

