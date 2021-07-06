Wimbledon: Hurkacz stuns Medvedev to set clash with Federer in quarters

London [UK], July 6 (ANI): Hubert Hurkacz cruised into his first Wimbledon quarter-final as the youngster took down World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court. The 24-year-old was the sharper and more composed of the two from the moment they resumed on Tuesday, ending Medvedev's hopes in a gruelling five-set battle 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Hurkacz entered the match as the only player in the field who had not lost a set. Even more impressively, he had not lost a service game. But Medvedev broke his serve twice in the opening set on No. 2 Court to seize control of the match on Monday. The No. 2 seed started the day favourite to finish things off after rain late on Monday meant the contest was switched from No.2 Court to Centre Court overnight.



The Russian led by two sets to one and began the day serving at 3-4, but a double fault on a breakpoint in the opening game of the day helped Hurkacz force a decider. The 6ft 5in player struck early in the fifth, breaking to love thanks to a crunching backhand return in the third game. And he looked calm and composed throughout the closing stages as he completed one of the biggest wins of his career.

With this defeat, Medvedev lost the chance to become the fifth Russian after Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Alex Metreveli, Marat Safin and Mikhail Youzhny to reach the last eight at all four majors. Notably, the No.14 seed Hurkacz is competing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time. However, he has played big matches this year, especially in Miami, where he won his first ATP Masters 1000 title.

Hubert Hurkacz will now face eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer, who eliminated 23rd seed Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets. (ANI)

