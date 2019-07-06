Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal defeat Kyrgios, proceeds to third round

London [UK], July 5 (ANI): World number two Rafael Nadal defeated Nick Kyrgios 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(3) on Thursday in the second round of the Wimbledon.

The match that lasted over three hours went into the fourth set. Kyrgios, after losing the first set, came back strong in the second set and claimed the set by 3-6.

In the third and fourth sets Spaniard had a tough fight from Australian and the set went into a tie-breaker, where Nadal came out strong with his service and forehand, he was able to win the set. The match was played on the Centre Court.

Nadal made it to the Round of 32 for the 10th straight time in the Wimbledon. He has the two title under his name.

"Been a tough match obviously against a very tough opponent. Very happy the way that I hold the pressure. Very happy the way I played the tie-breaks with the right determination," Nadal said after the match.

Kyrgios, after giving a tough fight to Nadal, said in a post-match interaction, "It was a high-level match. Two tie-breaks. I played a couple of loose points here or there. That's all it takes against a player like that. He was just too good today."

Rafael Nadal will next play against two-time semi-finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. (ANI)

