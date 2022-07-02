Wimbledon: Sania Mirza, Mate Pavic pair advance into second round of mixed doubles

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic cruised into the second round of the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles on Friday.



Sania and Pavic defeated the pair of Georgia's Natela Dzalamidze and Spain's David Vega Hernandez 6-4, 3-6, 6(10)-6(3) in a hard-fought match that lasted for one hour and 58 minutes.

Mirza, who has already announced her retirement at the end of this Grand Slam, and her Czech partner Lucie Hradecka had before lost in the first round of the women's doubles event.

In 2015 the 35-year-old Indian ace won her first doubles title alongside Martina Hingis. (ANI)

