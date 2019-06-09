French Open champions Ashleigh Barty (Photo/ Ash Barty Twitter)
French Open champions Ashleigh Barty (Photo/ Ash Barty Twitter)

Women's French Open winner Barty opens up about her cricketing days

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:06 IST

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Ashleigh Barty, who just won her first Grand Slam tennis title in French Open, said she witnessed an amazing period of her life when she was a cricketer.
Barty took a break from her tennis career in 2014 and a year later she played in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Brisbane Heat. However, she made her return to the world of tennis in 2016. But it appears that she still could not get her cricketing days out of her mind as she termed it as "amazing period of my life".
"It truly was an amazing period of my life. I met an amazing group of people who couldn't care less whether I could hit a tennis ball or not," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Barty as saying.
Barty stated that she still has those relationships to this very day and she received many messages from the girls during the tournament.
"They accepted me, and they got to know Ash Barty. They got to know me. I still have those relationships to this very day. I got an amazing amount of messages over the last couple of days from those cricket girls who were some of my best friends," she said.
The 23-year old further added that she is going to have a relationship with her then cricket team-mates for the rest of her life.
"They are truly an incredible group of girls that I know I'll have a relationship with for the rest of my life and friendship with for the rest of my life," Barty said.
Barty's coach Craig Tyzzer gave credit to her cricketing days for her maiden title as he termed her decision of stepping away from the sport as the "best thing she ever did".
"It was the best thing she ever did: stepping away from the sport. She wanted to reassess her life. For someone to be able to step back in and play at the level she has after three years out is pretty amazing," he said.
Barty overpowered Marketa Vondrousova, on Saturday, during the Women's French Open final to secure a dominating 6-1,6-3 victory. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:28 IST

Morgan lauds Roy for his match-winning WC ton

Cardiff (Wales), Jun 9 (ANI): England captain Eoin Morgan was all praise for his teammate Jason Roy after the latter scored a match-winning century against Bangladesh in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup clash.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 06:04 IST

CWC'19: Key players to watch out in Ind-Aus clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): After winning their opening match in the World Cup, India would look for a second victory in the much-awaited clash against Australia at the Oval, while the Down Under team is looking for its third consecutive win in the 50-over tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 05:21 IST

No major damage to net bowler hit by David Warner: Cricket Australia

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A net bowler who was hospitalised after getting hit in the head by David Warner has been cleared of serious injury ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 04:33 IST

'If AB wanted to return, he would feature in Proteas' WC squad'

Dubai [UAE], Jun 9 (ANI): South African cricket team coach Ottis Gibson believes that if former cricketer AB de Villiers wanted to be part of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, he would feature in the Proteas' 15-man squad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:24 IST

Eoin Morgan confident of Jos Butler's return ahead of WC match...

Cardiff [UK] June 9 (ANI): England skipper Eoin Morgan is confident that opener Jos Butler, who recently suffered a hip injury, will be available for the next match against West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 03:11 IST

CWC'19: Rashid Khan fails two concussion tests

London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Rashid Khan failed two concussion tests after being hit on the helmet by fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Saturday during an ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:21 IST

Here's how Jason Roy celebrated his maiden WC ton

Cardiff (Wales), June 9 (ANI): England batsman Jason Roy celebrated his first World Cup and ninth One-Day International (ODI) hundred in an unusual way against Bangladesh at Sophia Gardens on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:31 IST

CWC'19: New Zealand defeat Afghanistan by 7 wickets

Taunton [UK], June 9 (ANI): New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on Saturday, bringing them to the top of the table with six points in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:06 IST

Sehwag suggests Dhoni to display 'Balidan badge' on his bat

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag suggested wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni to use the army insignia (Balidan badge) on his bat instead of gloves after seeking permission from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:58 IST

CWC'19: Jason Roy shines as England thrash Bangladesh by 106 runs

Cardiff [UK], Jun 8 (ANI): Jason Roy played a knock of 152 runs as England thrashed Bangladesh by 106 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Cardiff on Saturday. With this win, England now has two wins from three matches whereas Bangladesh has two losses from three matches.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:38 IST

FIH Men's Series Finals: Japan and USA set up a winner takes all...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): Japan and USA both registered victories in their respective matches against South Africa and Mexico on Saturday and as a result, these two teams will clash with each other to grab the top spot in Pool B of the FIH Men's Series finals.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:01 IST

Ashleigh defeats Vondrousova to win Women's French Open title

Paris [France], June 8 (ANI): Ashleigh Barty defeated 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3 in the final on Saturday to lift the Women's French Open title.

Read More
iocl