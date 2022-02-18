World No. 10 Jannik Sinner hires Simone Vagnozzi as new coach

Milan [Italy], February 18 (ANI): The world number 10 Jannik Sinner on Thursday announced that he has hired Simone Vagnozzi as the coach after parting ways with longtime trainer Riccardo Piatti.

"Happy to announce I'll be working with Simone Vagnozzi as my coach moving forward and he will be heading up my team," Sinner wrote on Twitter.

"Currently we have no plans to add any more team members at this time but we will review the situation as we go. Excited to get started on this new chapter, forza," Sinner added.



Vagnozzi has previously worked with Italians Marco Cecchinato -- who in 2018 reached the Roland Garros semi-finals -- and Stefano Travaglia.

Sinner had worked with Piatti since his early teens. He moved from San Candido, near the Austrian border, to train at Piatti's academy. Since then he has climbed as high as No. 9 in the ATP Rankings.

"After many successful years together, my coaching team and I have decided to part ways. I'd like to thank Riccardo, Dalibor, Claudio, Andrea, Cristian, and Gaia for everything they have done for me from the beginning of my career until now," Sinner wrote Wednesday. "Riccardo especially, he taught me many things that will forever remain a part of my tennis."

"Many special memories were made and I'll always look back on the time we spent together fondly," the 20-year-old added. (ANI)

