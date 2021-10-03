World No 2 Aryna Sabalenka pulls out of Indian Wells after testing COVID positive

California [USA], October 3 (ANI): World number two Aryna Sabalenka will not play at the Indian Wells tournament after testing positive for COVID-19, the 23-year-old said on Saturday.

Sabalenka was due to be the top seed in the women's draw at the Indian Wells after world No 1 Ash Barty pulled out from the Californian tournament.

"Unfortunately I've tested positive at Indian Wells and won't be able to compete," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.



"I've started my isolation and I'll be staying here until I'm cleared by the doctors and health officials. So far I'm looking ok but really sad to not be able to play this year," she added.

Notably, men's world No 1 Novak Djokovic, 2018 champion Naomi Osaka and 23-times grand slam champion Serena Williams are also not competing at the competition which will run on October 4-17.

Due to COVID-19, the 2021 Indian Wells Open is scheduled to take place as an 11-day event across weeks 40 and 41. (ANI)

