World number two tennis player Ashleigh Barty
World number two tennis player Ashleigh Barty

WTA rankings: Ashleigh Barty rises to number two position

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 17:55 IST

Florida [US], Jun 10 (ANI): Australian Ashleigh Barty has risen to the number two position in the latest updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings on Monday.
Barty now has 6350 points and has reached her career-best ranking of number two and she is now just 136 points away from the number one ranked tennis player Naomi Osaka (6486).
Barty reached the number two position after winning her first Grand Slam trophy at Roland Garros on Saturday. He just dropped two sets en route to becoming the first Australian woman to win the French Open since Margaret Court in 1973.
Three years ago, Barty re-entered the WTA rankings as world number 623. But the Australian has staged a stunning comeback in tennis history.
The 23-year-old Barty even won the Wimbledon junior title as a 15-year-old in 2013.
Apart from Barty, Marketa Vondrousova also witnessed a significant move as she climbed to the number 22 position from the 38th position. Vondrousova reached the finals of the French Open. but she was outclassed by Barty in the finals.
Johanna Konta jumped from the 26th position to the 18th position in the latest rankings. After reaching a career high of world Number 4, Konta's fortunes took a downturn for nearly two years. The British tennis player ended that year on a five-match losing streak, and by July 2018 she had sunk to No.50.
But she was able to change her fortunes and she displayed good tennis in French Open, rising to the number 18 position.
Noami Osaka (6486), Ashleigh Barty (6350), Karolina Pliskova (5685), Kiki Bertens (5345), Petra Kvitova (4925), Angelique Kerber (4675), Elina Svitolina (3967), Simona Halep (3963), Sloane Stephens (3682) and Aryna Sabalenka (3565) round up the top ten in the latest WTA rankings. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 18:05 IST

Stuart Broad bids adieu to Yuvi

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh decided to retire from all forms of cricket on Monday, and after he formally announced his decision, England's bowler Stuart Broad bid adieu to his biggest nemesis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:50 IST

Wanted to play IPL final and end cricket with satisfaction, says Yuvraj

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Former India power-hitter Yuvraj Singh on Monday said had he been part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI in the IPL final, he would have ended his cricketing journey with satisfaction.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:23 IST

Retirement decision was Yuvi's own, says his mother Shabnam Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): The decision of Yuvraj Singh to retire from all forms of cricket was his own, said Shabnam Singh, cricketer's mother, here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 16:19 IST

Cricketing fraternity reacts to Yuvi's retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 14:26 IST

Swashbuckling cricketer Yuvraj Singh announces retirement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 10 (ANI): India's hero during the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh, announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday after spending 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international experience.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:51 IST

CWC'19: Players to watch out in B'desh-SL clash

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, both with one win each under their belt, would aim to dominate the other when they lock horns in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on June 11 at County Ground in Bristol.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 12:50 IST

Hardik Pandya took the game away from Australia: Brad Hogg

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): At a time when cricket enthusiasts and veterans are heaping praises on Shikhar Dhawan for his crucial ton in India's World Cup match against Australia, former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya's inning which took the game away.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:44 IST

Kohli, Finch question the use of zing bails

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch questioned the use of zing bails at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup following the fifth incident in 10 days of a batsman getting bowled but the light-up bails not being dislodged.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:48 IST

Zampa uses hand-warmers, says Finch after ball-tampering rumours

Melbourne [Australia], June 10 (ANI): Amid all the speculations regarding Australia spinner Adam Zampa tampering the ball on Sunday, skipper Aaron Finch came out in his support saying Zampa uses hand-warmers and have them in every game.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:33 IST

Laura Marsh completes 100 ODI matches

New Delhi [India], Jun 10 (ANI): Laura Marsh completed her 100 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second ICC Women's Championship match against the West Indies.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 09:04 IST

ICC Women's C'ship: Shrubsole shines as England beat Windies by 121 runs

Worcester (Worcestershire) [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): Anya Shrubsole's late hitting with the bat before taking two early wickets helped England secure a comfortable 121-run victory over West Indies in a rain-hit ICC Women's Championship match at County Ground in Worcester.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 08:50 IST

Nuwan Pradeep dislocates finger, to miss match against Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], June 10 (ANI): Sri Lanka faced a major blow ahead of their clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup as pacer Nuwan Pradeep will not feature in the game owing to his dislocated finger.

Read More
iocl