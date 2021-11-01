WTA Rankings: Kontaveit makes top-10 debut, Vekic jumps 30 spots

Florida [USA], November 1 (ANI): Anett Kontaveit made her top 10 debut in WTA rankings on Monday after winning the title at the Transylvanian Open in Cluj-Napoca on Sunday, capping a remarkable end-of-season run.

After winning Transylvanian Open, Anett Kontaveit also qualified for the 2021 WTA finals Guadalajara, becoming the eighth and final singles player to secure her place, and the first player from Estonia, to qualify for the WTA's crown-jewel event.

The Estonian is on the red-hot form as she has won 15 consecutive indoor matches and 26 of her past 28 matches overall. In addition to Sunday's win in Cluj-Napoca, Kontaveit won titles at Tennis in the Land (Cleveland), the J&T Banka Ostrava Open and the VTB Kremlin Cup (Moscow), and reached additional finals at the Grampians Trophy in Melbourne and the Viking International Eastbourne.



Elina Svitolina saw her 1080 points dropping off as she fell from No.6 to No.14, ending her streak of 212 consecutive weeks in the Top 10.

Former World No.19 Donna Vekic who won the title at Courmayeur -- her first WTA title since 2017 Nottingham -- climbed 30 spots, to No.67. With her title on Sunday, Vekic owns the largest rankings jump among those in this week's Top 100.

Elise Mertens returns to the top of the doubles rankings, her 12th week overall. (ANI)

