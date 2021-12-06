WTA releases calendar for opening half of 2022 season

Florida [USA], December 6 (ANI): The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Monday released the tournament calendar for the first half of the 2022 season, covering the Australian Summer of Tennis in January through to the end of The Championships, Wimbledon in July.

The 49th year of the WTA will kick off in Australia, with the Adelaide International and two 250 tournaments in Melbourne being staged in the first week. In week two, the tour heads to the Sydney Tennis Classic while in parallel a second Adelaide International will be staged, before the Australian Open begins the week of Jan. 17.

The WTA Tour is then set to follow its traditional structure over the following months through to the end of the grass-court swing at Wimbledon, with details of the remaining sections of the calendar being published in due course.



The first half of the season will feature WTA 1000 events at the Qatar Open (Doha), BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), Miami Open, Mutua Madrid Open, and the Internazionali BNL d'Italia (Rome), along with eight WTA 500 events and at least 15 WTA 250 events.

"The 2022 WTA tour calendar will once again provide a prestigious stage for the world's best female tennis players to compete on," said Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, and CEO.

"We are excited to get the new season underway and build on the popularity and legacy of our tournaments, while watching our stars and emerging talent showcase their skills to over 850 million fans worldwide," he added. (ANI)

