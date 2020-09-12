Zvonareva, Siegemund win US Open women's doubles title

New York [US], September 12 (ANI): Playing in their first-ever tournament together, doubles duo Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund clinched the US Open women's doubles title on Friday.

The duo defeated United States' Nicole Melichar and Xu Yifan of China, 6-4, 6-4 to win the coveted trophy.

Zvonareva had won her first US Open doubles title with Nathalie Dechy in 2006 while it was the first-ever major women's doubles title for Siegemund.



"[It's a] special two weeks for me because I've been away from the tour for a long time. I haven't played a lot of back-to-back matches, I would say, at the same tournament...I think one of the most important things is that I was enjoying my time on the court with Laura," US Open's official website quoted Zvonareva as saying.

"She (Laura Siegemund) made me feel good on the court. She was very supportive. I think that helped us a lot to get through some tough matches," she added.

Siegmund had earlier won the 2016 US Open mixed doubles title with Mate Pavic. (ANI)

