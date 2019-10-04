Representative image
Apple increases iPhone 11 production over high demand: Report

ANI | Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:27 IST

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Owing to high demand, Apple has reportedly increased the production of its latest iPhone 11 model.
According to Nikkei Asian Review, Apple has told suppliers to increase production range of iPhone 11 by up to 10 per cent or 8 million units following better-than-expected demand worldwide.
The demand is said to be in response to Apple's strategy of reducing the starting price of the new models. Apple introduced three new models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, with a price starting at USD 699 for the base model. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:40 IST

Google Chrome 79 will block non-secure content on HTTPS sites

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Google Chrome has announced that it will now ensure that HTTPS websites load only secure content.

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:35 IST

Instagram introduces Threads to message close friends

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): As part of its plans to integrate its messaging services, Facebook has introduced a new app from Instagram that makes chatting with close friends seamless.

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:35 IST

TikTok will not allow any political ads: Report

Los Angeles [USA], October 4 (ANI): Unlike other social networking services, TikTok is aiming to become the first platform to be political ad-free.

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 22:22 IST

Snapchat launches new AR lens for Tinder's Swipe Night

California [USA], Oct 4 (ANI): Snapchat has launched a new Swipe Night Lens feature that allows you to choose your own adventure for Tinder's Swipe Night app.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Google Shopping gets a redesign, offers price tracking, other features

California [USA], October 3 (ANI): Ahead of the shopping and festival season, Google has added a handful of new features to its Shopping portal to provide an enhanced experience to the users.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:04 IST

Apple's iPhone SE2 to be 'repackaged' iPhone 8: Ming-Chi Kuo

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Apple's iPhone 11 lineup is still fresh and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is already out with his prediction for the company's awaited cheaper iPhone SE successor.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:04 IST

Samsung Pay users can now transfer money internationally

Seoul [Hong Kong], October 3 (ANI): In a first, Samsung Pay, the tap-to-pay service by Samsung, now allows you to make cross-border payments.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:58 IST

Meet Uber Works, an app to find shift work

Chicago [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Uber has launched a new app called Uber Works to help people find shift work in Chicago. Uber Works connects workers with businesses that need to fill available shifts during peak demands.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

Apple bans app that allowed tracking police movements in Hong Kong

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Apple has reportedly banned an app called HKmap Live that allowed users to track both protesters and police movements around Hong Kong.

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

Google Pixel 4 may come with 'Pixel Neural Core': Report

California [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Google's Pixel event is nearing and there is no stopping the rumor mill. The latest leaks surrounding the specs of the upcoming Pixel 4 hint at the 'Pixel Neural Core'.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:07 IST

Ex-Yahoo engineer hacked into 6,000 accounts for sexual content

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Former Yahoo engineer, Reyes Daniel Ruiz, has pleaded guilty to hacking into 6,000 accounts in search of sexual photos and videos.

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 22:20 IST

GoPro launches Hero 8 Black for vloggers

California [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Aimed at the new-age vloggers, GoPro has officially announced its Hero 8 Black action camera.

