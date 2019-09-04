Apple to resurrect cheaper iPhone SE in 2020: Report

California [USA], Sept 4 (ANI): Apple's low-cost iPhone SE will reportedly make a comeback in 2020 in a bid to take on Huawei and Samsung.

According to Nikkei, Apple will bring back the cheaper model to replace the iPhone SE to compete better in the emerging markets and retake ground in China lost to rivals.

The purported model is likely to be the first low-cost version since the launch of the semi-successful iPhone SE in 2016. It is speculated to sport a 4.7-inch LCD display and share most of the same components with the upcoming flagship iPhone 11 lineup. (ANI)

