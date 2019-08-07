Apple watch retains top-selling wearable title with 5.7 million shipments

California [USA], Aug 7 (ANI): Apple watch continues to be the best-selling wearable in the global smartwatch market, Strategy Analytics revealed in its latest report.

According to the latest research by the firm, Apple shipped 5.7 million smartwatches worldwide in Q2, 2019, acquiring 46 per cent market share. The global shipments grew 44 per cent to reach 12 million units.

Samsung returned to second place by shipping 2 million smartwatches. Fitbit slumped to the third spot by shipping 1.2 million smartwatches worldwide in the same quarter. (ANI)

