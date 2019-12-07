Adobe buys Oculus Medium from Facebook

California [USA], Dec 7 (ANI): Adobe is reportedly acquiring Oculus Medium, a virtual reality sculpting tool, owned by Facebook.

According to The Verge, Medium will remain free for people with an Oculus VR system. However, Adobe is expected to bring in more features, improvements, and other developments to Medium in 2020.

The sale of Oculus Medium is speculated as Facebook's scaling back on its non-gaming VR efforts. (ANI)

