Adobe launches Photoshop on iPad, Fresco on Windows, and more

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 21:23 IST

Los Angeles [California], Nov 5 (ANI): Adobe announced a series of updates to its existing design software and announced a range of new products at its Adobe Max 2019 conference.
Adobe officially launched Photoshop on iPad and extended Adobe Fresco to Microsoft Surface. The company also previewed Adobe Illustrator on iPad and the new Photoshop Camera, a press release notes.
Adobe Aero, a new authoring tool for creating in AR (augmented reality) was also launched at the conference. Adobe also announced major updates with Sensei-powered features to Lightroom, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Adobe XD.
Adobe Photoshop on an iPad is available to Creative Cloud customers. Adobe Fresco is also available as a single app for USD 9.99 per month. Adobe Illustrator on iPad will be available in 2020 while Adobe Aero is available as a free iOS app. (ANI)

