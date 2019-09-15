Adobe Premiere Pro's new feature will use AI to fast forward editing process

California [USA], Sept 14 (ANI): Adobe Premiere Pro is getting a new feature that will aid in content creation with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

Called Auto Reframe, the feature is powered by Adobe Sensei, and automatically reframes and reformats video content for different aspect ratios - square, vertical, cinematic 16:9 versions, to speed up the production, the official blog explains.

Auto Reframe will allow broadcasters or other content creators who need to optimise content for different platforms, get the work done faster. Adobe has not officially announced the date of rollout yet. (ANI)

