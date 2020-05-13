Amazon announces next generation of Fire HD 8 tablets

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Amazon on Wednesday announced the next generation of its Fire HD 8 tablets.

The latest Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition offer the features that everyone in the family wants, said Kevin Keith, Vice President, Amazon Devices.

"The new Fire HD 8 tablets offer the features that everyone in the family wants - great content, more storage, longer battery life - at a price that is incredibly affordable," Keith said in a statement.

The Fire HD 8 features a vibrant 8-inch 1280 x 800 high definition display with over one million pixels and 2 GB of RAM. Fire HD 8 is offered in White, Black, Twilight Blue, and Plum.

On the other hand, Fire HD 8 Plus will have 3 GB of RAM and will include a 9W in-box adapter that will charge the tablet in less than four hours.

"We've made the all-new Fire HD 8 even better with faster performance, 32GB of internal storage, up to 12 hours of battery life, and easier charging with USB-C--all for only USD 89.99. For only USD 20 more, the Fire HD 8 Plus packs even more power with 50% more RAM, hassle-free wireless charging, and six months of Kindle Unlimited included. With access to millions of movies, TV shows, books, songs, magazines, Alexa, and more--Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are the perfect tablets for entertainment," Keith said.

The all-new Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are available for pre-order today and the company will begin shipping on June 3.

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition includes the Fire HD 8 tablet with an 8-inch HD display, 32GB of storage with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD, up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, and USB-C for reversible charging. It also comes bundled with a kid-proof case with a new adjustable stand in blue, pink, or purple and a two-year worry-free guarantee.

"The all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is built from the ground up to offer the FreeTime Unlimited content kids love and the parental controls parents trust--all wrapped in a colorful kid-proof case with a two-year worry-free guarantee," said Kurt Beidler, Director of Kids and Family, Amazon. (ANI)

