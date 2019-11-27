AMD to launch world's first 64-core CPU in 2020

California [USA], November 26 (ANI): AMD has confirmed that it will announce the world's first 64-core CPU for desktop computers in 2020.

As VideoCardz reports, the 64-core AMD Threadripper 3990X will feature 128-threads and 288 MB of total cache.

The company has not shared any details on clock speeds or launch schedules, but it is expected to arrive in January and cost more than the 3970X which is priced at USD 1999. (ANI)

