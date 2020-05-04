Apple announces new 13-inch Macbook Pro with magic keyboard

Washington D.C. [USA], May 4 (ANI): Apple on Monday announced a new edition of the MacBook with a 13-inch screen and magic keyboard.

According to The Verge, the new MacBook Pro features optional Intel 10th-Gen processors and its starting price has been pegged at USD 1,299.

The upgrade also means the end of an era as Apple no longer sells any new laptops with the much-maligned butterfly keyboard mechanism. (ANI)

