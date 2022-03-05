Apple coming up with 'Mac Studio', derived from Mac Mini, Mac Pro Hybrid

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): American tech giant Apple is developing a 'Mac Studio' device that is reportedly a cross between a Mac Pro and a Mac mini.

According to a report obtained by Mac Rumours, the device is an addition to the rumoured Mac mini and Mac Pro but is primarily based on the Mac mini.

The device will feature "much more powerful hardware" and there are two versions in development.



One machine will use the same M1 Max chip introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models, while the other will use an Apple silicon chip that's more powerful than the M1 Max.

A new version of the Mac Pro that will feature a smaller chassis will reportedly be sold alongside the larger-sized Mac Pro, and according to Mac Rumours, it sounds like the 'Mac Studio' could be this smaller-sized Mac Pro.

Reportedly, the smaller Mac Pro would have up to 40 CPU cores and up to 128 GPU cores.

The Mac Studio is known internally by the codename J375, and Mac Rumours says that while the naming could potentially change, it is aimed at professional users and will be sold alongside a 7K 'Apple Studio Display' that Apple also has in the works.

A launch date of Mac Studio is still not revealed, but as per speculations, it could be introduced sometime around Apple Worldwide Developers Conference before launching in the fall. (ANI)

