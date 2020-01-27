Apple envisions curved computer made from glass

California [USA], Jan 27 (ANI): Apple's next big revolutionary product could be a curved desktop computer made from glass. The company has filed for a patent application for an all-in-one (AIO) desktop iMac that incorporates an OLED display, keyboard and dual trackpads.

According to Patently Apple, the patent describes the AIO iMac as made of a continuous glass body with ports and speakers in the back panel. The glass housing could be made with materials that are transparent or translucent which may have high resistance to scratching.

Interestingly, the design could also allow for a secondary device such as a MacBook to be docked into it for screen output. The purported iMac could also double as a home automation system. As it is only a patent, it remains to be seen if Apple transforms it into a commercial product. (ANI)

