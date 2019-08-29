Apple expands genuine parts access to more third-party repair providers

California [USA], August 29 (ANI): Apple has announced the expansion of its independent repair program to allow third-party businesses access to genuine parts.

In an official blog, Apple said that as part of the new independent repair program more repair businesses, large or small, will have access to the same genuine parts, tools, and other resources as Apple Authorized Service Providers.

The program is launching in the US and will gradually expand to other countries. There is no cost to join the new program and businesses need to only have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs. (ANI)

