Apple Mac mini now offers more storage

In addition to announcing the new MacBook Air and iPad Pro, Apple also refreshed its Mac mini desktop computer.



Apple's Mac mini doubles up as a music or movie storage hub, or as a code compile server for Xcode. The configurations for the Mac mini now include double the storage capacity, the official release noted.



Customers can choose the standard 256GB model, which costs USD 799, or the 512GB version at USD 1,099. Apple Card users can avail 3 per cent daily cash or special financing on the purchase of the Mac mini.


