Apple re-releases font from the original Mac for free

California [USA], June 6 (ANI): On the sidelines of the WWDC this week, Apple has quietly rebuilt and re-released a font from 35 years ago when the original Macintosh debuted.

As Fast Company reports, the original Mac featured a series of fonts designed by Susan Kare, all named after famous cities. From that series, Apple has made the New York font available for free to download.

The New York font has appeared earlier in an iBooks refresh, however, this release makes it downloadable, albeit limited to using for mockups and Apple-related apps only. (ANI)

