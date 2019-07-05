Apple to ditch butterfly keyboard for scissor switch mechanism in 2019 MacBook Air: Report

California [USA], July 4 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning to include a new type of keyboard mechanism in its future MacBook Pro instead of the one with butterfly mechanism the company introduced in 2015.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the company will introduce a scissor switch mechanism based keyboard that promises more durability and longer key travel, 9to5 Mac reports.

The new design will purportedly use glass fibre to reinforce the keys. It is expected to roll out in the 2019 MacBook Air followed by the 2020 MacBook Pro. (ANI)

