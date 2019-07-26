Apple to release scissor-mechanism keypad in 2019 MacBook Pro

California [USA], July 26 (ANI): Apple is rumoured to ditch the butterfly mechanism for its MacBook keypads in the future. Known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the change will be adopted sooner than previously thought.

According to Kuo, the upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro, scheduled to launch in Q4, 2019, will be the first laptop to feature the new type of keypad that was earlier expected to release with 2020 models, MacRumors reports.

Unlike the current butterfly mechanism, the scissor mechanism is touted to be more durable. It is also said to be less prone to failure from heat, dust and other small particulates. (ANI)

